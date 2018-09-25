Students, mentors pick nonprofits for RBGA volunteer effort

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has selected the five nonprofits where they will be volunteering over the course of the 2018-2019 school year.

The five organizations are the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, Community Hope Center, Pride Inc., and (Friends of) Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

The committee consists of two representatives from the association’s member schools and mentors from the association’s membership. The high school representatives are a junior and a senior from Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton–Wood River, Marquette, and Roxana high schools.

The student’s mentors are Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union for Civic Memorial High School, Cindy Small of Cope Plastics Inc. for Alton High School, Jeff Lauritzen of COUNTRY Financial for Marquette Catholic High School, Lindsey Kahl of Midwest Members Credit Union for East Alton–Wood River High School, and Sandy Smith of TheBANK of Edwardsville for Roxana High School.

The students will be volunteering with the nonprofits they have chosen from December through April. During this time, they will plan a fundraiser to raise money for one of the nonprofits of their choosing at the end of the year, and for one of the students on the committee. The money they raise from the fundraiser will be split between the nonprofit and a student who was the most professional and active on the committee. The fundraiser will be chosen soon.

Last year, the students held a Mr. Irresistible: Challenge of the Riverbend contest. The committee was able to persuade students and teachers from each of the five high schools to compete, and the committee raised $5,200. That money was split evenly and donated to Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton, and given to Lauren Walsh of Marquette Catholic High School in the form of a scholarship. Walsh is enrolled with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Kreative Kids was able to purchase more toys and equipment for the families it serves.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter