Students share Easter care

ALTON — What started out as an idea from former school fixture Sue Kaid morphed into an annual project for many years at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and Church. After being put on hiatus with her retirement, Kaid is back — and so is the project.

On Wednesday morning, eight members of the school’s student council and several adult volunteers, including Kaid, delivered 110 Easter “baskets” to residents at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, 1623 W. Delmar Ave., and to OSF Saint Clare’s Villa at 915 E. Fifth St. in Alton.

“The whole school participated, and church members did, too,” Kaid said. “We asked for donations from everyone. Then we filled the Easter baskets, which are actually nice gift bags, with things that the seniors can use and enjoy such as lotion, tissues, crossword puzzle books, and so on. The students, who are in fourth through eighth grades, decorated the bags and delivered them to the residents.”

Kaid originated the idea during her tenure as director of the after-school program, a role she filled for roughly 15 years.

“It was something we could do to bring the church and the school together to work on,” Kaid said.

When she retired, the project was shelved. But when she came back to volunteer at the school, the students quickly asked her to help bring the project back as well.

“Can you believe it? The kids were the ones asking for it,” Kaid said.

“We enjoy having the chance to make these residents’ holiday a little brighter,” Kaid added, excited about the project’s return and its future continuance. “More importantly, everyone involved is dedicated to showing them that we really do care.”

