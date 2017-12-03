Students swing into action for charitable project

× Expand Edwardsville Tiger Den Café students present an oversized check for $500 they raised for Kelan’s Wheelchair Accessible Swing Project at Edwardsville Township Community Park.

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Community Foundation recently received a $500 donation from Edwardsville Tiger Den Café students. The students raised the money to support Kelan’s Wheelchair Accessible Swing Project at Edwardsville Township Community Park.

Kelan Masinelli was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, lissencephaly, when he was 4 months old. Through the help of the foundation, his family created a community support fund to raise the $35,000 to build a wheelchair-accessible swing at the park. The project will include a play pad, safety fence, shaded structure, bench and plaque.

The Tiger Den Café is an on-site vocational training center for students with disabilities at Edwardsville High School. The café serves snacks, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee to students and faculty from 7:30-10:15 a.m. each day. Functional life skills teacher Susan Converse said when she and her students heard of plans to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible swing at Edwardsville Township Community Park, they knew they wanted to contribute.

“The students and myself were very proud to be a small part of this initiative,” Converse said. “Part of our philosophy at the Tiger Den Café is that we are creating an environment where everyone belongs. We have made donations to several individuals and families in the community over the past year, but this one was particularly close to our hearts.”

