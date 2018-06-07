Students win DAR awards for history knowledge

The Ninian Edwards Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, announced the winners of the DAR American History Awards for the 2017-18 school year.
Students were recognized for their outstanding work and understanding of American history. First- and second-place certificates and medals were awarded at the schools’ award ceremonies throughout May. Local winners include:
Alton Middle School
Willow Buel, first place; Claire Fennewald, second place
Evangelical School, Godfrey
Taylor Freer, first place; Allie Schrumpf, second place
Lewis and Clark Junior High School, Wood River
Sabrina Fulkerson, first place; Reaghan Williams, second place
Mississippi Valley Christian School, Alton
Thomas Kunz, first place; Timothy Vaughn, second place
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bethalto
Vincent Summers and Grace Anne Perrine, co-recipients
Roxana Junior High School
Audrey Bosse, first place
St. Ambrose School, Godfrey
Abigail Gorsage, first place; Nicholas Jones, second place
St. Mary’s Middle School, Alton
Nina Walters, first place; Braden Coles, second place
Ss. Peter & Paul School, Alton
Owen Williams, first place
Wilbur Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto
Jonah Thomas, first place; Katlyn Busse, second place
Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto
Grace Graves, first place; Maura Niemeir, second place