Students win DAR awards for history knowledge

The Ninian Edwards Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, announced the winners of the DAR American History Awards for the 2017-18 school year.

Students were recognized for their outstanding work and understanding of American history. First- and second-place certificates and medals were awarded at the schools’ award ceremonies throughout May. Local winners include:

Alton Middle School

Willow Buel, first place; Claire Fennewald, second place

Evangelical School, Godfrey

Taylor Freer, first place; Allie Schrumpf, second place

Lewis and Clark Junior High School, Wood River

Sabrina Fulkerson, first place; Reaghan Williams, second place

Mississippi Valley Christian School, Alton

Thomas Kunz, first place; Timothy Vaughn, second place

Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bethalto

Vincent Summers and Grace Anne Perrine, co-recipients

Roxana Junior High School

Audrey Bosse, first place

St. Ambrose School, Godfrey

Abigail Gorsage, first place; Nicholas Jones, second place

St. Mary’s Middle School, Alton

Nina Walters, first place; Braden Coles, second place

Ss. Peter & Paul School, Alton

Owen Williams, first place

Wilbur Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto

Jonah Thomas, first place; Katlyn Busse, second place

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto

Grace Graves, first place; Maura Niemeir, second place

