Success on the links

Each year since tournament director Gregg Alpers and Ron Swaim revived the American Legion State Golf Tournament it’s continued to grow.

The fourth installment of Alpers and Swaim’s revitalized state tourney is scheduled for Aug. 4-5 at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville. The tournament had been defunct for awhile after being played in Champaign.

In the three years since the event’s return $7,808 has been donated throughout the state to benefit various charities and veteran services.

Those successful philanthropic efforts have spurred a buzz around the tournament, seeing a rise in the number of teams every year overall as well as from the metro east region of the state.

“I’m thinking we’re going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 44 teams,” said Swaim, who now lives in Godfrey after previously being a Danville resident. “I’ve got 10 teams going from this area. That’s up from 3 or 4 teams last year.”

For two days of golf and plenty more it only costs $125 per player. That includes Saturday and Sunday rounds of golf, cart fees, a commemorative American Legion golf tin, a Saturday meal and prize money. It’s a four person scramble format.

There is also a free putting contest at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday, as well as free pontoon boat rides on Lake Vermilion for a bald eagle sightseeing tour and free admission into a Danville Dans baseball game that night. Danville American Legion Post 210 will also offer dinner and drink specials on Friday night.

Saturday includes some new draws for the tournament too, according to Swaim.

“This year we’re going to have a fireworks show at dusk at the Legion on Saturday evening,” he said. “New this year is an Elvis impersonator who is local (to Danville). He’s one of nine that has performed at Graceland. He’s only 19 years old and he’s very, very good.”

Besides competitors in the tournament, Swaim has also seen an influx of support from the metro east on the sponsorship side.

“Local sponsorship has really exploded,” Swaim said. “Since we’ve made the donation last year it’s gone off the chart and I’m very, very grateful and thankful to our local businesses and people for stepping up for the veterans. They’ve been real receptive.”

After last year’s tournament, Swaim made a conscious effort to find a local veteran service to donate to and found the Madison County Disabled American Veterans Transportation Program. The American Legion donated $500 for the next time the DAV Chapter 90 needs to purchase a new van.

The vans transport veterans from their homes to medical appointments thanks to volunteer drivers. Last year, the transportation program had five volunteer drivers who donated 1,751 hours and drove 35,192 miles while providing 650 rides for veterans.

Swaim hopes to find another local service to help this year, too.

“We have one American Legion Post near Danville that is very involved with PTSD dogs, so we are committed to them,” he said. “They’ve helped us a lot, so we give them a check each year to help them get dogs out to veterans.

“The (state) American Legion also recognizes 1,500 charities. I’m waiting on the list to see what we have here locally that I can start working with and spread the money around and help everyone we can.”

Swaim and Alpers just love the opportunity to give back to those in need who sacrificed for this country. In the end that’s what the golf tournament is all about, supporting veterans.

“It’s very hard to put into words and it’s very gratifying,” Swaim said. “I was fortunate, I came back from Vietnam in pretty good shape, but Lord have mercy the amount of people we have that have done what they’ve done for this country and need help.”

To register visit https://www.visitdanvillearea.com/american-legion-state-golf-tournament/ or call Swaim at 610-3247 to learn more.

MONEY DONATED FROM TOURNEY

2015

Paid half for new flagpole and flag to be installed on No. 1 tee box at Harrison Park Golf Course, site of tournament’s opening ceremonies.

Bought a trike bike for a disabled veteran.

2016

$1,000 to PTSD dog training program.

$500 to Legion Riders.

$500 to Catlin Legion Post.

$1,000 to American Legion Department of Illinois to be distributed throughout various charities.

2017

$2,000 to American Riders for Wreaths Across America

$1,000 to American Legion Department of Illinois to be distributed throughout various charities

$500 to Georgetown American Legion Post for PTSD dog training program.

$500 to DAV Chapter 90 in Glen Carbon toward new van.