Summer camp empowers students to pursue careers in the health sciences

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s eighth annual Healthcare Diversity Summer Camp from June 19-23 opened high school students’ eyes to the many career paths within pharmacy, nursing, and dental medicine.

The camp is a collaborative effort, organized by the Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing and the SIU School of Dental Medicine. It focuses on exposure, experience and enrichment as students gain an understanding of the ample opportunities that exist within each field, through interactive lessons and activities.

“SIUE’s Healthcare Diversity Summer Camp is a pipeline program from our Schools of Pharmacy, Nursing and Dental Medicine,” said Lakesha Butler, camp coordinator and associate clinical professor in the pharmacy school. “We are servicing a diverse world. We’re seeing a change in our demographics, and we want to make sure that our student body mirrors that and is adequately prepared to service the health care world that they will encounter. We want to make sure that we are producing students who have a heart for all types of people.”

“Diversity camp is significant because it provides students with the opportunity to see individuals that look like them, who are successful in their particular area, and that is extremely influential,” said Jerrica Ampadu, assistant professor in the nursing school and director of the Student Nurse Achievement Program. “It’s important to offer students this hands-on approach, because sometimes there’s a disconnect between what health care professionals really do, versus what is perceived.”

Sponsored by Walgreens, with additional support from CVS, students who have expressed interest in the health sciences were invited to attend camp. They explored SIUE’s campus and spent a day at each of the professional schools. They also took an ACT crash course in preparation for college admissions requirements.

“I really liked this camp because it had the three areas of health care we got to experience,” said Taityanna Beard, a senior at Pattonville High School in St. Louis. “I wasn’t sure how I wanted to be in health care, but I knew I wanted to interact with people and help them in some way. This camp helped me get more knowledge, and I feel like my interest in pharmacy has strengthened.”

“We want these students to know that we’re here to help them, educate them and empower them to do better,” said Cornell C. Thomas, assistant dean of admissions and student services at the dental school. “We want them to be at a place where they know that they can achieve, and they know that they can be successful. That’s what’s important.”

SIUE pharmacy student Deja Finley, a native of O’Fallon, helped mentor students and answer their questions about college life during their time on campus.

“Healthcare Diversity Summer Camp gave them unique insight that a lot of other people don’t get in high school,” Finley said. “They’re open-minded and they’re not set on what they want to do just yet, so they were willing to explore the health sciences. It was exciting to hear about their experiences at the end of each day.”

“This camp was amazing. My favorite activity had to be the nursing simulation,” added Antwone Leroy, a junior at Collinsville High School. “It made me feel like I was helping people. When I first came to camp, I wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Now I want to be a surgical nurse.”

“This particular interprofessional collaboration builds a bridge between our three health disciplines,” Butler said. “It models what we want to achieve within our student body and out in practice. We all have our desires to improve or increase the diversity within our individual schools. But our ultimate goal is to bring in students who have a desire to go into health care and expose them to what SIUE offers.”

VIDEO: youtube.com/watch?v=LlOT4lz98ag&feature=youtu.be

