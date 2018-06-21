Summer can be dangerous time for pets

× Expand dog summer

EDWARDSVILLE | Summer officially kicked off Thursday and Madison County Animal Control officials wants to remind people on ways to keep pets safe.

Animal Care and Control Manager Katherine Conder said the summer months can be uncomfortable when it heats up outside.

“A reminder is that when it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your pets,” Conder said.

Conder wants to remind people never to leave their pets in a parked car.

“On a hot day, a parked car can become a furnace in no time — even with the windows open —which could lead to fatal heat stroke,” Conder said. “Temperatures inside a vehicle rise to dangerous levels and pets can suffer irreversible organ damage.”

It’s important to remember that it’s not just the ambient temperature but also the humidity that can affect your pet. Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their bodies. If the humidity is too high, dogs are unable to cool themselves and their temperature can rise to dangerous levels.

If a dog’s temperature rises above 104 degrees, it can suffer a heat stroke.

Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs — like boxers, pugs, shih tzus, and other dogs and cats with short muzzles — will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat.

Conder said summer is an exciting time of year and most people enjoy it outdoors at backyard barbecues, swimming, camping and of course watching fireworks for the Fourth of July.

“These things can be thrilling for families, but for our furry friends these events can bring unwanted anxiety,” Conder said.

She said anxious pets are often fearful, scared and sometimes aggressive. Many pets become anxious from loud noises from fireworks, thunderstorms, and gunshots.

For other animals, stress may result from car travel and going to both new and familiar places where they will meet many people and other animals.

Here are a few more helpful tips:

Make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water.

Keep walks during these times to a minimum when it’s extremely hot out and if they are outside and also don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.

Giving your dog a lightweight summer haircut helps prevent overheating.

Please leave pets at home when you head out to Fourth of July celebrations, and never use fireworks around pets.

Before a summer storm takes out the power, create a disaster plan to keep your pets safe.

