Summer car show organizers already making preparations

ALTON — As Christmas and the New Year celebration are quickly approaching, many car enthusiasts already have their calendars marked and their countdown set on the summer of 2018.

This past June in downtown Alton, the All Wheels Drive-In Car Show drew crowds to celebrate spectacular classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Hosted by Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club, the show has persisted for 20 years and plans are in the mix for a 21st year. The show featured nearly 200 vehicles this past summer and it’s expected to host more in 2018.

“This show may feature some of the hottest cars of the past as well as the present, but there is much more to the event than the cars,” a press release states. “From pin-up girl contests and bright red lipstick and poodle skirts to good old rock-n-roll music, plenty of great food and lots of fun all day long, residents can enjoy time in the outdoors with family and friends showing off or checking out the cars and the fun at hand.”

Now is the time to start working on those classics to get them restored and in the perfect condition for the show. You will also have plenty of time to make plans to get the car delivered on time for show, and to schedule a day off from work to attend.

“This is a great show to bring the whole family and spend some quality time learning about the cars on display and kicking up your feet to dance a little to the cool sounds playing on stage,” the press release states.

