Summer food program seeks sponsors

SPRINGFIELD — The Summer Food Service Program needs additional sponsors to help fill gaps in access to healthy meals.

The Illinois State Board of Education administers the federally funded program to ensure all children receive the nutrition they need so they can return to school in the fall healthy and ready to learn. Twenty-eight counties in Illinois counties do not have any serving sites.

“Hunger does not take a summer break,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “There are children and teens in every community in need of a reliable source of healthy meals when school lets out for summer. The tie between sufficient healthy food and our ability to learn is indisputable. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to all of our current summer food sponsors and to anyone who is considering joining to help us close gaps in access to healthy food in Illinois.”

For every 100 children nationally who received meals through the National School Lunch Programs in the 2015-16 school year, only 15 received meals over the following summer. In 2017, 164 Summer Food Service Program sponsors and 141 sponsors of Seamless Summer (an option available to current National School Lunch Program sponsors) distributed meals and snacks at about 2,200 sites in Illinois.

Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children and teens, age 18 and younger, during the summer months when school is not in session. Families can find their nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting “FoodIL” to 877-877, or visiting summerfeedingillinois.org.

Sponsors manage and develop their own sites and receive federal reimbursement via ISBE to cover the administrative and operating costs of preparing and serving meals. School districts, local governments, and nonprofits can become sponsors and set up serving sites at schools, parks, recreation centers, resource centers, churches, summer camps, libraries, and other locations. Those interested in becoming sponsors should contact ISBE at (800) 545-7892.

Participation in one training session is required to become a new sponsor. Registration is available at webprod1.isbe.net/cnscalendar/asp/eventlist.asp. The new sponsor training workshops are scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the following dates and locations:

Feb. 28 in Marion

March 21 in Alsip

April 4 in Fairview Heights

April 11 in Schaumburg

April 25 in Peoria

May 16 in Springfield

For more information, visit isbe.net/sfsp.

