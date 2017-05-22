Summer nutrition program under way

Serving Area Kids is prepared to help alleviate hunger for schoolchildren in Alton, East Alton and Edwardsville.

The program is designed to serve children in neighborhoods where hot lunches are not available. Each site has a Serving Area Kids banner and is manned by volunteers who hand out lunches from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekdays during the summer break, except Memorial Day and Fourth of July. No documentation is required. Children up to age 16 can come to a designated site to get a sack lunch consisting of a LunchMate, a drink and a snack. The only restrictions are one lunch per child per day and the child must be present.

Alton’s program starts Tuesday, May 23. Volunteers will hand out lunches at Main Street United Methodist church, 1400 Main St.; Bethesda Temple, 918 E. Fifth St.; Hellrung Park, Union Avenue near Seventh Street; James H. Killion Park, Salu near Washington; Olin Park, State Street and Grand Avenue; Enchanted Village, corner of Tara and Wonderland; and Stephanie’s Place, corner of Riley and Johnson.

East Alton’s program starts Wednesday, May 31, at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Third St.

Edwardsville will have six locations and their program will commence Monday, May 22. Children may pick up a lunch at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St.; Mount Joy Baptist, 327 Olive St.; Wesley Chapel AME, 418 Aldrup St.; Anchored In Truth Ministries, 510 Garfield Ave.; University Flats Mobile Home Park, 2900 Sand Road; or Quail Run Mobile Home Park, 5100 Kay Drive.

For information about volunteering or donations, contact ServingAreaKids@gmail.com or call Main Street UMC at (618) 462-2495.

