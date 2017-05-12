Summer tradition

GODFREY — “The greatest camp there ever was” is what summer campers at The Nature Institute, 2213 South Levis Lane, sing every year during a program for their families after they have completed a week with nature and friends.

This camp is turning 35 and The Nature Institute is rolling out the green carpet for registration to continue getting children back outside and into nature.

Discovery Day Camp has been a tradition and milestone of the institute. This program teaches youths about environmental sustainability all while having a fun, hands-on, outdoor experience. Campers observe wild animals in the woodlands and prairies, learn how to improve natural habitats and what it takes to become good stewards of the land.

This summer program is for children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Each week is dedicated to a particular age range and area of study with the pre-kindergarten session being a half-day and offering the Junior Campers (seventh through 12th grade) an overnight campout.

“We are constantly met with electronic messages and spending less time being active and learning about the world,” TNI education director Ramona Puskar said. “Kids are spending more time inside and our goal is to not only offer an alternative way to spend time, but to also create nature community ambassadors.”

Puskar receives assistance from more than two dozen counselors to provide this yearly summer experience. Altogether, they give this American Camp Association-accredited camp a 5-to-1 camper-to-counselor ratio, leaving it better than the standard.

The weeklong day camps begin in June and continue through July. Camp registration opened in March and already half of the camp sessions are filled up. There is still space for kindergarteners, first and second grade (July session), third and fourth grade (July session), and Junior Camp (seventh through 12th grade). Those interested in registering their child up for Discovery Camp may do so at TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Tuition includes the registration fee, a TNI camp T-shirt, take-home crafts, educational curriculum, guest speakers and a Friday family program where campers show off what they have learned for the week.

