Sun spotting

HARTFORD — The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower will offer a chance to see the incredible power of the sun through protective telescopes.

From noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, the tower will host the International Sun Day event. Refreshments will be available from local vendors, and free solar glasses will be given to the first 100 people in attendance.

This event is sponsored by the Hayner Public Library District, the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri, Daystar, the Nature Institute Astronomy Association and All Around Alton Meeting of the Great Rivers.

confluencetower.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter