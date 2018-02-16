Support by the slice

× Expand Upper Alton Baptist Church

Just one slice can make a big difference for some of the Alton area’s smallest consumers. Consumers of knowledge that is, as the preschool at Upper Alton Baptist Church teams up with Pizza Hut next week.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Alton (3096 Homer Adams Parkway) and Godfrey (3030 Godfrey Road) Pizza Huts, diners can support the church’s preschool with their purchases. Dining in, carry-out and delivery options are available. The Alton restaurant can be reached at (618) 465-6600; the Godfrey number is 466-3372.

“Up to 20 percent of the total proceeds from both locations will come back to our preschool,” event organizer Charity Holland said.

A four-digit promo code is required to designate purchases toward the fundraiser. To access the code, visit the church’s Facebook page, @UABChurch, and download or print the event flier.

“You can also enter the promo code if ordering online, or show the flier right from your phone if ordering in person,” Holland said.

“We do these types of ‘dining out’ fundraisers from time to time to help offset the costs of the preschool,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done one with Pizza Hut. These events help keep tuition lower, providing Alton area families with an affordable option for preschool and their children.”

The preschool is at the church, 2726 College Ave.'

Link to flier

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter