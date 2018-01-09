Survival in the great outdoors

GODFREY — The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, welcomes wildlife enthusiasts to learn basic outdoor survival skills.

Join TNI staff at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, for this new workshop as they guide attendees through skills related to fire, food, water and more.

Step into nature and test your skills with education assistant Jacob Clendenen as he leads a series of obstacles that will help you learn about your survival intuition.

Clendenen has worked as TNI education assistant since fall of 2017. Since then, he has worked to assist in field trips, Scout outings, community events, and more. He has brought new ideas to the education staff and providing this basic skills course is one of them.

“People have become removed from the outdoors and in turn, sometimes becoming afraid of all that Mother Nature has to offer,” Clendenen said.

He said the workshop is for people looking to be introduced to the great woodlands or looking to push themselves with new skills.

This workshop is $15 per person and is suitable for ages 12 and older; all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Those interested in reserving a space for this workshop can do so by visiting TheNatureInstitute.org or calling (618) 466-9930.

TNI trails are now closed to public use in an effort to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, staff will perform heightened restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning. Trails will reopen on April 1. Those interested in seeing TNI property may still do so at upcoming events. For more information, visit the website.

