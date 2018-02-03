Sweet music

× Expand Eight Granite City High School band members were selected to the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Festival on Jan. 27 in Peoria. They include (front row) Nick Haddock, Stephanie Mullen, Sam Roberds, (back row) Dustin Choat, Alexis Broyles, Anthony Guzman, Cassie Zarate, and Scott DeLozier.

Members of the Granite City High School band made their mark at the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Band Competition this year by having the most students selected in school history.

Eight students were selected to the ILMEA all-state festival. They were Alexis Broyles (clarinet, all-state band), Dustin Choat (vibes, all-state jazz band), Scott DeLozier (trumpet, honors all-state band), Anthony Guzman (bari sax, honors all-state band), Nick Haddock (alto sax, honors all-state band), Stephanie Mullen (flute, all-state band), Sam Roberds (percussion, honors all-state band) and Cassie Zarate (bass clarinet, honors all-state band).

The students performed in front of a large audience at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 27.

“One of the real joys of being a music teacher is having the opportunity to work with such talented students,” GCHS Director of Bands Wyatt Roberds said. “This is the highest honor high school musicians can receive, and we are extremely proud of them.”

