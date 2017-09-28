Sweet tunes

GRANITE CITY — As the annual Lincoln Place Heritage Festival was coming down to its final minutes on Sept. 23, Robin Maine was inside the Lincoln Place Community Center still playing the violin.

The Fairview Heights resident has been playing the instrument for 41 years.

“I can’t believe it,” Maine said.

Maine was one of numerous people performing music in the six-hour festival, which celebrates the many cultures of the neighborhood west of Granite City. She has been playing at the festival for several years.

“(Lincoln Place Heritage Association president) Norma (Asadorian) and I are good friends,” Maine said. “We taught high school together.”

During the festival, there were Hungarian, Macedonian, Russian, Bulgarian, Armenian, Scottish and Mexican folk dances, musical performances from Croatian group Stara Baba, Mexican group Los Dorados and the Sakhelashvili Georgian Singers, a magic show by magician Steve Corbitt and an apple pie contest won by Tresa Ortiz.

Inside the Community Center, Lincoln Place oral history interviews were on display, along with historical artifacts and a quilt display and performances from Maine on the violin and Barbara Hale Ernst on the Appalachian dulcimer.

There was food such as barbecue and Armenian, Russian, Hungarian, Bulgarian and Mexican food and pastries sold at the event.

Six Mile Library District representatives also attended. They had a used book sale and gave people an opportunity to sign up for a library card.

Leo Nikonowicz, who graduated from Granite City High School in May, was the recipient of the Lincoln Place Heritage Association scholarship.

The festival began with the Boy Scouts presenting the colors and Deana Stanberry singing the National Anthem.

Asadorian said this year’s festival was a successful one despite hot and humid conditions.

“We had a good crowd,” the president said. “The grounds were full all day.”

Maine, 56, got interested in playing the violin while she was a student at Belleville East High School. She graduated in 1979.

“I picked up the violin in high school because I’ve never seen a stringed instrument before,” Maine said. “When I got into high school, I thought it was really neat, so I took it up and I picked it up really fast for all of those years playing the piano. I’ve got a really good ear, so I can hear when it’s in tune and when it’s not.”

The violinist said playing the instrument is not easy.

“With the violin, you have to be able to hear really well so you have to adjust just a little bit to get the right note,” Maine said.

Now she’s playing another instrument — the harp.

“I took it up a couple of years ago and I’m just learning how to play it,” Maine said. “It’s a lot of fun. People have never seen the harp before.”

The Lincoln Place neighborhood is celebrating its 101st anniversary. In 1906, thousands of immigrants from Macedonia, Bulgaria, Hungary and other parts of Central and Eastern Europe moved to a neighborhood then called Hungary Hollow because many immigrants were starving during that time.

The neighborhood changed its name to Lincoln Place in 1916 by the Granite City Commercial Club in honor of President Abraham Lincoln.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2018.

