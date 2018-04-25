SWIC offers free computer and keyboarding classes

Residents can learn the basics of using a computer, enhance their typing and keyboarding skills and delve into the use of spreadsheets with tuition-free classes offered in May by the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Department.

These classes are designed for individuals who have little or no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate, comparable to a GED; recently earned a high school equivalency certificate; are English as a second language students; or participate in Department of Human Services programs.

The classes meet from 5:30-7:55 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31.

A Computer Basics class will be offered at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.; and at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. In this class, students will gain basic computer knowledge and familiarity with the Windows operating system and the internet.

A keyboarding course will meet at the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Students can enhance typing and keyboarding skills. This class is suggested as a preparation class for Microsoft Word.

For more information about these classes or to register, call the Belleville campus at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5521; Granite City at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7396; or East St. Louis at (618) 874-6526.

