SWIC offers free English as Second Language courses

Grant-funded tuition-free Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy English as a Second Language courses will start in August.

Adult Education and Literacy offers these free classes to eligible Illinois residents, 16 and older, for whom English is a second language.

“Our part-time, friendly English as a Second Language classes focus on improving English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills so that non-native English speaking community members may function more effectively in society, obtain employment, pursue a high school equivalency diploma, or enter vocational training,” ESL Program Director Leslie Wagner said.

Convenient daytime and evening classes will be available at the SWIC Belleville and Sam Wolf Granite City campuses and at the Fairmont City Library.

Among the offerings this fall are ESL Reading Skills and an ESL Transitional Reading course. ESL Reading Skills is designed to improve reading skills for intermediate- and advanced-level ESL students. The class will help students improve reading comprehension and speed, while developing vocabulary and basic academic skills. ESL Transitional Reading is designed to help non-native English speaking students improve their reading and vocabulary skills in preparation for high school equivalency preparation or college classes. Students will need a qualifying reading score to enroll in this course.

New students wishing to enroll in these classes are required to complete paperwork and take a written test to determine program eligibility and current skill level. An individual appointment will be set for registration and testing, which will take approximately two hours.

Visit the website for more information and the class schedule or contact Leslie Wagner at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5363, or leslie.wagner@swic.edu.

