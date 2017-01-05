SWIC open two Saturdays for the start of spring semester

GRANITE CITY | Most student services will be open Saturday, Jan. 7 and 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help busy students get enrolled for the spring semester at Southwestern Illinois College. Classes start the week of Jan. 14.

Services available include registration, academic advising, financial aid, tuition and fee payments, student ID cards, veterans center and bookstore.

Placement testing will be available at the Belleville Campus. Students must check in at the Testing Center by 8:45 a.m. to test. The Testing Center is on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Complex, Room 1331.

Staff members will be available in the Veterans Services offices at Belleville and Sam Wolf Granite City campuses to assist students in completing their paperwork for the spring semester. The office in Belleville (2500 Carlyle Avenue) opens at 8 a.m.; the office in Granite City (4590 Maryville Road) opens at 9 a.m.

The bookstores at the Belleville and Sam Wolf Granite City campuses will be open Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students with a SWIC ID card can charge books to Financial Aid from Jan. 9-27.

For more information, call Enrollment Services at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5455, or visit swic.edu/2017.