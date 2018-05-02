SWIC students elect board representative

Southwestern Illinois College students have elected Sonny Wilson to serve as their newest representative on the college Board of Trustees.

Wilson, 20, of Sparta, is a full-time student at the Red Bud Campus pursuing an associate in arts degree. He plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to earn a bachelor’s in business management.

He was sworn in at the April 18 SWIC Board of Trustees meeting. As student trustee, he will be responsible for casting advisory votes on agenda items at the Board of Trustees meetings each month.

“I chose to serve on the Board of Trustees to be able to give helpful insight and meaningful input for the Red Bud Campus and to help represent the student body,” he said.

Wilson is a recipient of the 2018 College Activities Service & Leadership Award and the 2017 College Activities Board Recognition.

He is a College Activities student worker at the Red Bud Campus and has also worked at Hardee’s, Auto Zone and Holiday Inn Express.

Wilson, the son of Henry and Dara Wilson, is a member of the Holiness Temple Apostolic Church in Sparta.

