SWIC students sweep categories at Illinois SkillsUSA competition

Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education students swept numerous categories at the Illinois SkillsUSA challenge in Springfield in April and, for the first time, SWIC students scored gold in Megatronics and Early Childhood Education.

SWIC won a total of 13 medals out of 21 possible awards in seven contests.

In every category they competed in, SWIC students placed. This marks the seventh year in a row that SWIC students have succeeded in qualifying for the national competition.

“We are very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth said. “We will be glad to demonstrate these skills at the national competition next month.”

SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

SWIC SkillsUSA winners include:

First Place Automated Manufacturing Team:

· Ashley Robinson of Wood River

· Kokou Hoenou of Fairview Heights

· Lucas Cooper of Edwardsville

CNC Technician:

· First Place – Zane Wilson of Mount Vernon

· Second Place – Joshua Jolley of Belleville

· Third Place – Matthew Budnicki of Collinsville

CNC Milling:

· First Place – Zane Wilson

· Second Place – Joshua Jolley

· Third Place – Ben Hart of Waterloo

CNC Turning:

· First Place – Zane Wilson

· Second Place – Joshua Jolley

· Third Place – Noah Reichert of Collinsville

HVAR:

· Second Place – Colton Simons of Plainview

· Third Place – Caleb Davinroy of Troy

Megatronics:

· First Place (tie) – Devin Montgomery of Fieldon

· First Place (tie) – Frank Soltys of Freeburg

Early Childhood Education:

· First Place – Hannah Geppert of Swansea

Cooper, Geppert, Hoenou, Jolley, Montgomery, Reichert, Robinson, Soltys and Wilson are eligible to compete at the national level in Louisville from June 19-23.

