SWIC technical students demonstrate skills at national competition

Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education students took home medals recently from the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville, Ky. SWIC won four medals in two categories.

“Once again, our talented Precision Machining Technology students are national champions,” SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth said. “That makes a total of nine national medals in eight years at SkillsUSA, the national benchmark for new talent in the skilled trades.”

Winners include:

CNC (computer numerical control) Technician Gold Medal — Zane Wilson of Mount Vernon

Automated Manufacturing Team Silver Medal — Connor Braasch of Troy, Dan Altman of Altamont, and Joshua Yates of Grafton

In addition, Granite City residents Bryce Dickenson competed in the welding competition and Cameron Yon competed in the CNC milling contest.

SkillsUSA is a national education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The championships are competitive events showcasing the nation’s best career and technical education students. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

