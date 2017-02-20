SWIC to celebrate women’s history in March

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Herstory at Southwestern Illinois College in March.

Events include open mics, self-defense training, lectures, poster displays, documentaries and more. Most events free and open to the public.

Event highlights include:

· Diversity Chat: Women Field Photographers — 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Room 520: Art instructor Nancy Friederich will talk about eight courageous women who have worked all over the world taking photographs of strange lands and combat situations.

· Domestic Violence 101 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Belleville Campus LA 3309: Jessica Woolbright of Saint Martha’s Hall will discuss the nature and dynamics of domestic violence. Learn about the behaviors of individuals who abuse and the effects of domestic abuse on children.

· Diversity Chat: Audrie and Daisy — 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, Belleville Campus MC Theatre: Join the Diversity & Inclusion Committee for a documentary that examines the effect on families, friends and schools when young women find sexual assault crimes against them have been recorded for social media.

· R.A.D. System: Rape Aggression Defense Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Belleville Campus Intramural Gym: This self-defense course will give women hands-on experience in learning to defend themselves. This comprehensive course covers awareness, prevention, risk reduction, risk avoidance and basic hands-on defense training. To register, call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5270, or email jennifer.edwards@swic.edu.

· Speak Your Piece Open Mic — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Belleville Campus MC First Floor Lounge: Join a celebration of poetry, prose and music with Poetry Contest winners and other local artists. Professional poets will read and an open mic session will follow.

swic.edu/diversity

