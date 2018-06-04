SWIC to host free financial aid workshops

If you think you can’t afford college, think again. Southwestern Illinois College is hosting free walk-in workshops to help you determine your financial aid eligibility.

Funding Your Future workshops will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 14, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 15, at the Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in the Liberal Arts Complex. Attend either; no reservations are necessary.

In the workshops you can learn about ways to find free money to help pay for college; discover on the spot how much you are eligible to receive in federal grants and student loans; and explore more than 150 affordable SWIC degree and certificate program options.

No commitment to enroll at SWIC or accept financial aid is necessary to attend the workshops.

Helpful items to bring to the workshops include:

Photo ID

Federal student aid ID

2016 federal tax returns or estimated income

2016 W2s or estimated income

Social Security number and birth date

Other income documents (SSI, TANF, child support, disability, etc.)

Value of investments, stock, bonds or mutual funds

Balance of bank account (checking/savings)

Month and year of marital status

Information above may be needed for spouse or parent/guardian pending response to dependency status questions on the application.

Campus tours are available during the workshops.

For more information, contact Enrollment Services at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5526, or visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter