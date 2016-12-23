SWIC to offer free high school equivalency classes

The Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties in January.

Daytime classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to Thursday, Feb. 9, at the following locations:

• SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

• SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

• East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

An accelerated class will be offered from 11:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. at the Belleville campus.

These daytime classes meet Monday through Thursday.

Additional daytime class sessions meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in surrounding communities. A SWIC Red Bud Campus class will meet from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Jan. 23 to Feb. 28 and a Cahokia Library class will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Jan. 30 to March 7.

Evening classes will be meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from Tuesday, Jan. 17, to Thursday, March 9, at the following locations:

• SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

• SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

• East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

• Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison Ave.

A Spanish-language high school equivalency class will meet at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus from 5:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, Jan. 18, to Wednesday, March 8.

Class times and locations are assigned based on individuals’ availability and reading and placement scores resulting from a mandatory preregistration and orientation session.

For more information and to schedule a preregistration appointment, call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at (866) 942-7942, ext. 5525.

Tags

Event Calendar

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

Search Events Submit Yours

Obituaries

Sports