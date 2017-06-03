SWIC to offer free high school equivalency classes

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties in July.

Daytime classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday, July 3, to Thursday, July 27, at the following locations:

• SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

• SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

• East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

An accelerated class will be offered from 1 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. at the Belleville Campus.

Evening classes will meet from 5 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, to Thursday, Aug. 8, at the same three facilities.

The first night of evening classes will be Wednesday, July 5, because of the Fourth of July holiday. Classes the remainder of the session will meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required.

Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule a preregistration appointment by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll-free in Illinois at (866) 942-7942, ext. 5525.

