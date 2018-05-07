SWIC to offer free high school equivalency classes

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair, Madison and Randolph counties in June.

Daytime high school equivalency preparation classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 4-27, at the following locations:

SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

SWIC Red Bud Campus, 500 W. South Fourth St.

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required.

Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule a preregistration appointment by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at (866) 942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5525.

