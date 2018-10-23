Table talk

photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and 56th District state Senate candidate Rachelle Aud Crowe took time out of their schedules for a much-needed talk with some of the Alton area’s business leaders Monday, Oct. 22.

As they gathered around the table at the Post Commons in Alton to talk about challenges faced by business owners and employers, a few notable concerns quickly came to the forefront of the discussion.

Chris Miller, candidate for Madison County treasurer, served as facilitator for this candid nearly hour-long dialogue. He welcomed everyone and introduced himself and Aud Crowe, who spent a few moments explaining her stance on small business.

“I am looking forward to learning from all of you today,” Aud Crowe told the audience.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy,” she added. “Not only do they employ a majority of our workforce, but they are also anchors in our communities and are key toward revitalizing neighborhoods across our region.”

Durbin spoke briefly about his career background and his upbringing in East St. Louis before turning to some of the issues faced by small businesses.

“Over the last few decades, as American corporations have downsized and outsourced their workers, America’s small businesses have become a growing force in our economy,” Durbin said. “Fostering conversation in our communities about what tools small businesses need to succeed is the first step in ensuring we are working to break down barriers to growth and empower our entrepreneurs.”

Representatives from area businesses taking part in this roundtable session included Indira Hulker of Sherry’s Snacks, Dave Nunnally of It’s Raining Zen, Alicia Jeffries of Shampooches Dog Grooming, Benjamin Golley of Today’s Beauty Supply, property and economic developer Jeannine Kelly, Tinner’s Anvil Antiques owner and property developer Denny Scarborough, Jonas Janek of Jensen Fabrication, Scott Rardin of Alton’s Best Cabs, Lou and Rebecca Pattan of Poputopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets, Barry Macias of Macias Insurance Agency, Peter Allen of The Loading Dock in Grafton, and John Roberts of Roberts Motors.

Concerns identified by these representatives from small businesses shared one common theme — the availability and cost of health insurance, for themselves and their employees. Other issues discussed included the need to make the process for paying payroll taxes and withholdings more user-friendly, the reduction of debit, credit, and prepaid card processing fees, and providing more opportunities for low-income residents to obtain financing so that they might be able to realize their own small business dreams and goals.

John Roberts of Roberts Motors talked about the problems small businesses will face if the minimum wage is raised to $15 an hour, as is currently being campaigned.

“Large companies won’t have a problem with it,” he said. “They will just pass that additional cost off to the customer by raising the price of their goods or services. But the mom and pop shops, they are the ones that this will hurt.”

Scott Rardin of Alton’s Best Cabs talked about insurance rates on his vehicles. He said the rates for his cabs in Alton are much higher than they would be if he were doing business in Chicago. He pleaded with Durbin and Aud Crowe to work toward a greater fairness in these types of insurance rates. And there were several others in the room echoing the concerns expressed over insurance rates, policies and regulations.

In addition to adding commentary to the discussion regarding insurance issues and affordable health care coverage, property developer Jeannine Kelly also pointed out the disparity that exists when an owner renovates an existing structure and improves the overall property.

“If you improve a property and it is assessed following the work, the real estate taxes on that property increase, which makes it really hard to want to make improvements or to be profitable,” she said.

Jonas Janek of Jensen Fabrication talked about the difficulties his company faces in finding people to fill openings.

“We are trying to find people here that have a strong enough work ethic to train,” he said. “We have jobs and could double our staff if we could find people and keep them. They don’t have to be trained; we will train them. They just need to be technically inclined. We are losing a lot of them to Missouri as well.”

Roberts agreed finding skilled or trainable employees also is an issue for his company.

Other small business owners chimed in with concerns about health insurance options, tort reform, the cost for workers compensation to businesses, streamlining business services at state and federal levels, and an added concern for the shift in work attitudes and motivation within the next generation of employees.

In his closing remarks, Durbin said while the most common theme discussed at the session seemed to be “health insurance, health insurance, health insurance,” of which he said should be a right for every citizen, he was surprised to note two words he didn’t hear as much about during this session as a concern from those at the table — Amazon and Walmart.

