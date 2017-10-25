Tablets approved for Alton inspectors, captain position tabled

To further departmental efficiency, four tablets have been purchased for use by city inspectors. The cost of these tablets, at nearly $5,000, was among the items recommended for approval by the Committee of the Whole at its Oct. 23 meeting.

Sixth Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott had raised the question and was given an explanation by Bob Barnhart, Alton’s public works director. The committee unanimously approved this purchase cost as a part of the audit of accounts they will recommend for payment at the Alton City Council meeting Wednesday.

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith also motioned to table any action on the proposed elimination of the rank of captain within the Alton Police Department. Smith said she would like to see this discussed further before any final decision is made. Fellow aldermen agreed, and voted in favor of removing it from the full council’s meeting agenda.

Committee of the Whole members unanimously approved a resolution to name and dedicate the pavilion serving the Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park in honor of Jim Goodwin for his many years of service to Alton and the region. Signage noting the pavilion’s new name, Jim Goodwin Memorial Pavilion, would be installed.

In other action, committee members also voted in favor of allowing the Public Works Department to move forward with the auctioning, salvage, scrapping and disposal of vehicles and other equipment deemed obsolete. Any monies received from the auctioning, salvage, scrapping and disposal of these items will be placed in the city’s General Fund with a recommendation that they be applied toward future purchases, Barnhart said.

The committee also voted unanimously to allow Edward Benz to move forward with a small on-site rehabilitation project at Frontier Furnishings, 101 West Third St., with an agreement as set forth in Alton’s tax increment financing program. Plans include minor exterior upgrades and new awnings.

All recommendations by the Committee of the Whole were anticipated to be approved by the City Council at its Oct. 25 meeting.

