Tailgate sale to expand choices at farmers market

ALTON | In conjunction with the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, residents can sign up for booth space at an upcoming Tailgate Sale in the adjacent parking lot.

The market is usually limited to handmade and homegrown items only, but once in the spring and once in the fall, anything goes. Participants can sell yard sale items, antiques, direct sale items and home-based business products on May 26 and Oct. 20. Admission is free for shoppers to browse for bargains in both areas of the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. until noon, and anyone who would like to sell their goods can register in advance and pay the $10 fee on-site for two parking spaces — one for an automobile and one for products. To register and for details, visit the website, then click on the market logo on the right side of the homepage.

“This is a great way to attract additional shoppers toward the beginning and end of the season,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “We hope that everyone will come down to find some great bargains or purge the items left over from their spring yard sales.”

Alton Main Street organizes the market, which has been in operation for 26 years, as part of its efforts to revitalize the downtown Alton historic district. The market features a variety of products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius, and new vendors are welcome. Regular registration fees are $12 for Saturdays and $5 for Wednesdays; anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the “Events” page at DowntownAlton.com to download the vendor registration form and bylaws.

The market will be in session from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday mornings through Oct. 20. Live entertainment and special activities have been scheduled every weekend throughout the season. Upcoming activities include: June 2, live music from Crossriver; June 9, Artist Demo: Painting with Karman Fairless; and June 16, Artist Demo: Pottery Wheel with Bob Sancamper. The Wednesday evening Market will run from 4-7 p.m. from June 6 through Sept. 26.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Along with produce, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, fresh bread and other baked goods will be available, along with fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, handmade soap, and woodworking items. On the market’s Facebook page, shoppers are updated on what produce is in season and will receive reminders on upcoming entertainment and activities.

