Take a river walk this holiday season

Do some holiday shopping in downtown Grafton from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 and register to win one of three overnight packages designed to help the winners escape from holiday stress.

Shop local merchants throughout the day Dec. 2 in downtown Grafton during the city's annual Holiday River Walk. Pick up a special Elf's Night Out punch card at participating business and for each purchase and punch, the card can be entered in a drawing for one of three overnight stays. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 4. All punch cards should be turned in at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas Festival have joined forces to support local shopping initiatives with the Elf's Night Out punch card. Each punch on the card will give the participants one chance in the drawing. All cards must be turned in by 8 p.m., Dec. 2 to be eligible for the drawing. Winners will be announced on the Downtown Country Christmas Facebook page on Dec. 4.

Prize packages include overnight stays at Jeni J's Guest House, LaMarsh House and Lucy Mae's Guest House, all in Grafton. Winners will also receive two passes to the Loading Dock Ice Skating Rink and a variety of gift certificates to Jerseyville restaurants and merchants.

"This is a great way to reward people for shopping local and also to bring people from outside Grafton to the city for some holiday shopping," said Grafton Chamber President Jamie Clayton.

As shoppers stroll up and down Grafton's Main Street, they will be treated to the songs of Christmas from local carolers. Santa Claus will make an early visit to Grove Memorial Park from 2 to 4 p.m. The Grafton Holiday River Walk coincides with the annual Taste of Chocolate which is held at Grafton Winery and Brewhaus. Tickets for the Taste of Chocolate are limited and are $10 per person the day of the event. Advance tickets are available at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, 200 Piasa St., Alton; Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton; Jeni J's Gift Shop, 210 W. Main St., Grafton; and Jersey State Bank, 14 E. Main St., Grafton.

Punch cards are available at the following participating businesses in Grafton: Aerie's Riverview Winery; 3rd Chute Bar & Grill; Beasley's Fish Stand; Buena Vista Art; Cassens Bait Sproting Goods & Guest House; Drifters; Fin Inn; Golden Eagle Antiques; Grafton BP; Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream; Grafton Harbor; Grafton Oyster Bar; Grafton Pub; Grafton Winery and Brewhaus; Grafton Zip Line; Harrison's Antiques & Gift Shop; Iron Décor and More; Jeni J's & Ice House Winery; Knotty By Nature; Loading Dock; New To You Resale Shop; O'Hair's Salone & Spa; O'Jans & Ready Fish & Grocery; Pajarito; Peace of Quiche; Pierre's Markette; Ruebel Hotel; The Bloody Bucket; The Whole Scoop; The Wood Artisan; Treasures Past & Present; Wild-N-Crazy; The Gift Box.