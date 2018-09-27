Take that to the bank

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Coordinated Youth and Human Services executive director Cindy Gavilsky cuts the ribbon during the opening ceremony of the human milk depot on Sept. 13. Also pictured (from left) are CYHS maternal child health coordinator Donna Hawkins, Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes executive director Summer Kelly, and state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

Coordinated Youth and Human Services got a special visitor Sept. 13 during the grand opening ceremony of its human milk depot.

It was state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

“She’s been here before,” CYHS executive director Cindy Gavilsky said. “She’s not just passing through ... She’s well aware of women’s health issues that need attention. She’s taking the bull by the horns and we’re very grateful to her for all of her support from the top level.”

Stuart was one of 25 people in attendance during the 15-minute ceremony at the CYHS office at 2016 Madison Ave. in Granite City. CYHS became the first organization in Madison County to have a human milk bank, which collects and processes prescription human milk donated by nursing mothers.

“Maternal health issues are a big issue for her,” CYHS board president Cullen L. Cullen said. “She has been a great supporter of us and our efforts and women and children.”

Over the summer, Stuart sponsored House Bill 1595, which amends the Nursing Mothers in the Workplace Act by requiring employers provide paid and reasonable break time for nursing mothers for up to one year after their child’s birth.

“It turned out that we brought it to the highest level and said, ‘No woman, anywhere in the state of Illinois, could be docked in anyway, shape or form, in any type of compensation,’” Stuart said. “That’s been signed into law by the governor, so I’m extremely proud that we have that protection in the workplace.”

CYHS’ depot will collect milk donations from women who are approved donors through the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, based in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The donations are sent to the milk bank, where they are pasteurized to eliminated viruses and bacteria. After pasteurization, the milk is tested once again for safety and distributed to hospitals.

Summer Kelly, executive director of the Mothers’ Milk Bank, said a milk depot has four functions. It makes milk donations easier for moms to donate, increases the supply of milk, supports mothers who donate after a loss of an infant, and brings awareness about donating.

“This depot in Granite City is such a great resource because instead of moms having to pack boxes and get dry ice and call UPS and carry these heavy boxes around, they can simply call you for an appointment, come here and then it get stored into the freezer and ship it to us,” Kelly said. “So they’re really helping the milk donors in this area by lessening their load and helping with the milk donations.”

Gavilsky, who did the ribbon-cutting, said maternal child health coordinator Donna Hawkins played a key role in bringing a milk bank to CYHS.

“Donna gets out of the box,” she said. “She comes with great ideas.”

CYHS recently received a Gold Loving Support of Excellence award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for promoting and protecting breastfeeding and lactation.

“It’s a great time to be part of Coordinated Youth and Human Services,” Gavilsky said.

Facts on CYHS

Founded in 1946 to meet the human service needs of youths and their families in the Granite City area

Moved to its current building at 2016 Madison Ave. in November 1993

Established the Educational Enhancement Program in 1991

Has four health services — Women, Infants and Children, Family Case Management, Healthy Families, and the Madison County Aids Program

