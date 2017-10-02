Taking need to the streets

With a mission to re-energize this year’s campaign, Lewis and Clark Community College employees were undoubtedly united as they made their way around the Riverbend. Instead of the USS Enterprise, however, their mode of transportation was a private shuttle as they took a tour of three local United Way-supported agencies.

“This was the first year that the college had participated in the United Way bus tour,” Illinois Region Director Maura Wuellner said. A total of 14 college employees took part in the two-hour tour.

The first stop was the Salvation Army Citadel, 525 Alby St. in Alton. United Way Riverbend campaign chair Cindy Smalley of Cope Plastics Inc. in Godfrey greeted visitors and talked first about how she became involved with the United Way. She said the torch behind her involvement in the United Way came from her “need for helping people who need the help most.” Smalley also spoke about ways others can get involved and gave a brief overview of the United Way’s available services.

Greg Gelzinnis, the Salvation Army Alton Corps’ kettle coordinator and community outreach representative, first introduced the new corps officer duo, Lts. Stephen and Lilyanna Reinier.

The agency’s social services include a food pantry; rent, utility and water assistance; emergency hotel and shower services; and the Pathway of Hope program. They also provide a myriad of youth programming as well as a ministry program for men and women.

Lt. Stephen Reinier announced the formation of a Boy Scouts troop in the year ahead; he and Gelzinnis also outlined other future programming and facility usage plans, such as a coffee house idea being developed under the leadership of Ben Golley and Dorothy Hummel that will be run by high school students in the Youth Empowerment Program.

All three shared information about the Salvation Army’s services to those in need, with Gelzinnis pointing out they also help with local and national disasters.

“Every place the Red Cross is, we are,” Gelzinnis said. “2018 will be our 130th year of service in this community and we’ve been right here at this location since 1968. Overall, the Salvation Army is 151 years old.”

The group of visitors next moved to the Booth House, where shelter director Herman Allen passionately spoke to them about “the only shelter in Madison County that provides beds for men — with 14 of them available.” There are also 15 beds available at the Booth House for women and children. Along with the provision for a bed and a roof over their heads, shelter personnel work with people on job skills training, employment referrals, mental health and addiction recovery referrals.

Allen made a plea to the Lewis and Clark group: “We need help desperately. There are zero, in fact negative zero, dollars available for shelters.

“Rapid rehousing is becoming the directive, but we are still needed for those times in between,” Gelzinnis added.

“People think the number one problems behind homelessness are drugs and addiction — it’s not,” Allen said. “The number one problem with homelessness is money mismanagement.”

He said shelter staff work with tenants on overcoming that issue.

Gelzinnis wrapped up the visit with brief notes about the Salvation Army’s bell ringer program. Each year, it takes about 2,000 volunteers to be a success. Bells are rung at locations six days per week, except Sundays, throughout the holiday season starting Nov. 24.

“Last year our goal was $85,000 and we raised $100,000,” Gelzinnis said. “We depend on our volunteers to make it happen.”

The Salvation Army and the Booth House can be reached at (618) 465-7764.

At the tour’s second stop, Crisis Food Center board member and volunteer Karen Sutton greeted visitors upon their arrival at 21 E. Sixth St., Alton. Welcoming everyone to a seat in the community waiting area, Sutton explained the process for receiving assistance.

“We do take walk-ins now,” Sutton said. “And there are no residency requirements. We’ve had people from St. Louis, Jacksonville, even Southern Illinois counties. You are not required to live in the city of Alton to receive assistance from us.”

Sutton took visitors into their food pantry and box preparation area. In addition to staple items, she said they have a lot of fresh produce coming in because of the harvest season.

“We put recipes in the boxes to give recipients some different ideas on what to do with what’s inside,” a volunteer prepping for the day said.

They also have infant formula, baby food and diapers because of requests and determined need. They also provide kiddie bags in the summer months, providing sack lunches for children when school is not in session.

“With walkers, bus riders and homeless individuals accessing our food pantry, we have to be particular about what items we put in their box,” Sutton said. “They may have to carry it a distance, and they may not have access to ways to keep perishable items.

“In addition to the tremendous help from the United Way and other organizations, we do get a lot of support from our community,” Sutton said. “In addition to donations from grocery and retail stores throughout the area, we have people who will just stop in and drop off items. The local stores also call and advise us about good sales coming up.”

Crisis Food Center’s director, Nick Kessinger, or other volunteers and staff, go to the St. Louis Food Bank two or three times per month to purchase items for distribution through the center. These purchases are done for pennies on the dollar, Sutton said. Online, they also can acquire goods through Food Search for free. Crisis Food Center is open 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, operating on the public school schedule.

“If schools are closed, for holidays or for weather, we are closed,” Sutton said.

Clients can get help from the Crisis Food Center once a month, where they receive a seven-day supply of food.

“This can be such a help, when food dollars are tight and families are trying to make it through,” Sutton said. “For the elderly, they can be forced to choose between medications and food, and this can help them choose better.”

In 2016, the center assisted 5,655 families and 14,494 clients. So far in 2017, it has assisted 4,629 families and 11,688 clients. It provides help to an average of around 500 families or 1,600 clients per month.

With 25 weekly volunteers lending a hand, more volunteers 16 and older are needed at the center. Volunteers younger than 16 need to be accompanied by a parent or adult chaperone if they’re part of a school or youth group.

For more information, contact the Crisis Food Center at (618) 462-8201.

One final stop on the tour was curbside along Broadway in Alton, across the street from the headquarters of Madison County Urban League. The office at 408 E. Broadway was not able to facilitate a large group of tourists, but it facilitates a very large number of community members in need every day from its phones and desks.

The league’s director, Brenda Walker McCain, instead boarded the bus to greet visitors and talk about the organization’s services.

“We receive 100 calls a day or more, sometimes overloading and shutting down our phone system,” McCain said, noting the tremendous community need and vital support from the United Way.

Madison County Urban League has a mission to assist both disadvantaged persons and African-Americans. McCain pointed out that there is a misperception that their agency only assists African-Americans.

“In fact, those we are helping are 69 percent Caucasian, 30 percent African-American and 1 percent of other ethnicity,” she said.

Securing economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights are at the core of the league’s mission. This is done through interracial cooperation, advocacy, and education, according to the handouts provided by McCain. Housing-related programs and services include help with affordable housing, emergency shelter, relief from home foreclosure, utility assistance and delinquent rent issues. They also provide counseling for housing services and issues. The league also assists individuals with employment services, education, and youth empowerment. For more information, call (618) 463-1906.

Kent Scheffel, vice president of enrollment services at Lewis and Clark, is the college’s United Way chairperson this year. When asked about the purpose and effects of the tour at its end, Scheffel said, “This tour was key to re-energizing our campaign and to get more people involved. We are hoping it will increase support for the United Way and its agencies from our employees as well as from the community.”

“It was indeed an eye-opener,” another attendee noted.

