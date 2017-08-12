Taking part in the arts

ALTON — Once again, the Jacoby Arts Center is about to enrich the lives of many.

Throughout August and September, JAC will offer a fall education series for children and adults. The primary focus will be visual arts and crafts.

“This series is a part of our seasonal offerings,” Education Coordinator Molly Velikis said. “Some of JAC’s other offerings include a youth summer camp and classes/workshops in the spring and winter.”

This is not the center’s first fall education series, but the first time such a packed and diverse schedule has been made available.

Velikis said any art class can be beneficial.

“For kids, art has been cut in so many of our area school districts, and for adults, it has been years since many people have taken a class or tried something creative,” she said. “So we are trying to provide creative options to fill that gap. Studies have shown that creating art can help with problem-solving and decision-making skills, as well as boost self-esteem and confidence, not to mention helping with concentration and fine motor skills. Also, people of any age, with even a minimal exposure to art, perform better at cognitive tasks and reasoning.”

The fall education series will offer 10 courses. Some of these classes include an introductory course to creative rubber stamping, introduction to 2D design, a watercolor workshop and a class on learning the techniques of collage and decoupage.

Chris Carson, who will be instructing beginner hand-building with clay and beginner wheel-throwing with clay, is looking forward to being involved. This is her first time teaching at the arts center.

“I am looking forward to it because all the staff members show a positive attitude toward the new ceramic department objective as well as a giddy excitement of offering students a new skill to learn,” she said. “I anticipate working with JAC to develop a strong ceramics program designed to draw more local individuals to the art-making process, and to introduce people to the fundamentals of working with clay. I want to set people up to be successful with the clay-making process, studio procedures and kiln firings, so that, if they so desired, they would be comfortable enough to purchase their own equipment to continue in a private studio setting, or take ceramic classes at the college level.”

Like Velikis, Carson promotes the classes’ benefits.

“Art is important for people as an outlet for expression of emotion,” she said. “There are individuals within our local population that experience the world through the art-making process. They take in information, whether it be politics, religion, nature, or family matters, and keep it all bottled up inside because they don’t know how to express what they are feeling with words. Art becomes a safe place to let all of that out into the world and opens a constructive dialog for it. Art is just as important as exercising and eating right because it allows a healthy outlet for expressing emotions.”

Prices for each course varies, ranging from $25-$400.

“We have tried to offer an eclectic schedule with several different price points,” Velikis said.

More information on the fall education series is available on the website. The center is always looking for idea for new classes, workshops, and instructors. Proposals for new classes for the winter education series are now being accepted. Forms are available online at jacobyartscenter.org/education, or email education@jacobyartscenter.org to submit proposals.

jacobyartscenter.org

