Talking green

Dr. Patrick J. Dailey of Alton has been in the business of biology, ecology and entomology (the study of bugs) for quite some time now. His reputation as an expert is well-established throughout the region and beyond.

A renowned professor in the biology department for many years before achieving professor emeritus status at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, he still teaches part time there. He is also an accomplished artist, and insects and nature often play as his muses. Giving in to his passion even further, he serves as vice president of the board at The Nature Institute in Godfrey.

On a recent Saturday morning, Dailey shared his personal successes, insights and tips with “going green” during a tour of his home and garden.

“Going green is more than renewable energy and recycling,” Dailey said. “It’s a never-ending story.

“Insects obviously are important,” he said. “Without them, there would be nothing. Without them, flowering plants would only be able to depend upon animal pollinators to eat their nectar and spread their pollen,” such as rodents that climb the plants and eat the nectar at night. “You would have such a species change that it would be devastating. Birds also need insects to feed their offspring. If the insects decline, the birds will decline.

“There was a study done at Blackburn College in 1924 on pollinators. If you look at the number of species found by the researcher at that time compared to the number there now, there’s about a 90 percent loss. So, why is that? The biggest factor to blame is human behavior,” Dailey said.

“One other thing we often overlook the importance of are the detritivores: the ones that take all the matter that falls, the dead leaves and other dead organic matter, and recycle it. Where would we be without them? We would have piles and piles of dead organic matter that wouldn’t be processed,” he added.

Detritivores are organisms (such as earthworms or fungi) that feed on dead and decomposing organic matter.

Dailey briefly discussed other ecological aspects of the “green” movement as well, including the effects of human behavior on the environment.

“Climate change — it is real,” he said. “People don’t want to believe it, or claim they don’t understand, but it is real.”

During author Henry David Thoreau’s time at Walden Pond, he recorded blooming times over a period of nine years, Dailey said.

“And blooming times have risen there by 21 days since. That’s three weeks. That’s global warming.

“Another example of environmental impact can be seen with character displacement, such as with white-footed mice and deer mice,” he said. “Deer mice once overwhelmed the white-footed mice. Now that has changed. Character displacement like this occurs when the living environment changes.

“This same type of thing is evidenced with the finches at Galapagos, where the adaptation of their beaks into a different shape became necessary in order for them to eat the food that is available to them now.”

One easy way Dailey recommended for humans to live a greener lifestyle: “Start planting your own food. A 50-foot by 50-foot garden could feed a family of five up until the next summer. Blanch, parboil and freeze what you grow; save the boiled broth for soups. Till the fallen leaves in your yard into the garden’s soil, or mulch them up and work them into the soil. Renters can live greener too, through methods such as container gardening and hanging baskets.”

Dailey has published two field guides that serve as useful research tools for ecological enthusiasts and students alike. They can be found under the Educational Resources tab on The Nature Institute’s website. He also recommended tuning into a gastropod, a podcast about food with a side of history and science.

