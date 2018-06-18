Tanzyus named chair of Head Start board

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services’ Board of Directors has appointed Kristin Tanzyus, market manager in workplace banking at PNC Bank, as board chairwoman. She replaces outgoing Chairman James Wing of New American Funding of Glen Carbon, who has served since 2016.

Tanzyus has been a board member since 2011. She has served on the Human Resources Committee and has been instrumental in the development of personnel policies and staffing plans. She also has worked diligently during the executive search when the board appointed Eugene Howell as president and CEO in December 2017 and in seeking a finance director.

Over the years, Tanzyus has remained consistent with the board’s culture and as a generous donor. Her support to Head Start has been influential. She recently was instrumental in facilitating a site visit from U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to elevate the visibility of communities’ needs. Tanzyus has been responsive to the agency’s needs and active in setting a vision through participation in strategic planning. Prior to being named chairwoman, she served as vice chairwoman from 2016 to 2018 and has also served as secretary. She serves on various boards and as a community volunteer spanning across the metropolitan St. Louis area, including Edwardsville.

“I am excited and honored to chair the Riverbend Head Start board,” Tanzyus said. “The mission and focus of the organization has a true impact, not only on the children we serve, but their entire family. The investment spent on our youngest and most in-need citizens can have a long-term impact on their future and the future of our communities. I look forward to continuing the Riverbend Head Start legacy as I serve as chairman over the next few years.”

In addition to Tanzyus’ appointment, other officer roles were filled and elected by the board for 2018-2019. The board members appointed to new roles include Angela (Braida) Adams, vice chairwoman; Matt Waters, secretary; and Cindy Smalley, treasurer.

Newly elected board members include attorney Tom Haine, Krista Miller of Madison County Urban League and Jen Weber of the Bethalto School District.

“I am very excited to work with our new Executive Committee, along with our newest board members, as we pursue our mission to empower children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges,” Riverbend Head Start & Family Services President and CEO Gene Howell said. “I am so thankful for all of our talented board members for their vision, leadership and guidance, ensuring that we are good stewards of the resources we receive.”

