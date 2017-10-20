Taste of Downtown returns to Argosy on Nov. 16

ALTON — Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall.

Tickets are on sale at the Alton Visitors’ Center at 200 Piasa St. or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge at 112 W. Third St. Only 350 tickets will be sold and the event has been known to sell out, so guests are urged to buy tickets in advance.

For only $15, guests will sample a variety of appetizers, entrées and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid form of identification to board the casino. Proceeds will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

To order tickets by phone, call the Alton Visitors’ Center at (618) 465-6676.

