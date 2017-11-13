Taste of Downtown to serve up local flavor

ALTON — Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall.

Tickets are on sale at the Alton Visitors’ Center at 200 Piasa St. and Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, 112 W. Third St. Tickets are still available, but only 350 will be sold and the event has been known to sell out, so make sure to get yours in advance.

For only $15, guests will sample a variety of appetizers, entrées and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID to board the casino. Proceeds will help Alton Main Street advance its goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Menu highlights include pepper tenderloin from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, vegetable maki sushi and chocolate-dipped strawberries from Lewis and Clark Community College Dining Services, “brookie” (brownie/cookie) tartlettes from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Olive Oil Marketplace’s smoked chili, Perfect 10 will serve BBQ baby back ribs along with select ales from 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, The Loading Dock’s white chicken chili, Old Bakery Beer Company Cuban sandwich including pulled pork, H&B ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles; Bunkhouse Joe’s wood-fired organic coffee, artisan roasted in Fieldon, Ill., plus their famous Icey Joe; Chez Marilyn’s crab-stuffed mushroom caps, Thai steak and balsamic rice soup garnished with fresh Thai herbs from Gatsby’s Grille, which will be opening soon in Downtown Alton; Lovett’s Snoots Fish & Chicken will serve chicken strips dipped in BBQ sauce or Lovett sauce, Elijah P’s will serve spinach artichoke dip with pita, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge bacon-wrapped dates, and Ragin Cajun Piano Bar’s white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding.

For more information, visit DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone call the Alton Visitors’ Center at (618) 465-6676.

