Taxpayers urged to sign up for scholarship program

SPRINGFIELD — Taxpayers wishing to participate in Illinois’ income tax credit scholarship program, Invest in Kids, on Jan. 2 are strongly encouraged to register for a free MyTax Illinois account today.

The Invest in Kids application process for taxpayers seeking to make a qualified contribution is only available online through MyTax Illinois. Completion of MyTax Illinois registration requires security authentication via mail, so applicants should allow 7-10 days to complete setup of their MyTax Illinois account.

“We cannot stress it enough: if you do not have a MyTax Illinois account and want to participate in Invest in Kids on its opening day, don’t delay in setting one up,” Illinois Department of Revenue Director Connie Beard said. “It’s the only way to ensure you will be on the ground floor when this new program opens.”

Beginning Jan. 2, MyTax Illinois will begin accepting applications from individuals and businesses who wish to obtain an income tax credit equal to 75 percent of their approved contribution. To apply, individuals and businesses must report their intention to make an authorized contribution to an approved Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO). The SGOs, in turn, provide scholarships for eligible Illinois students to attend qualified non-public schools in Illinois. The application process ensures equal access to the $75 million in tax credits available each year.

For more information on the income tax credits, including bulletins, FAQs, and a list of approved SGOs, visit Investinkids.illinois.gov. A YouTube video is available on the website to assist taxpayers with MyTax Illinois registration. Questions may be emailed to REV.PRD@illinois.gov.

