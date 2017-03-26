Teacher’s last curtain call

× Expand Susan Ledford’s final project before retirement was a musical production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Cast members include (from left) Noah Strebler, Andrew Cline, Morgan Kaye Rudin and Ty Dunn.

After spending the last 32 years doing what brought her much joy, Susan Ledford would encourage any and all of her students to always be the best they can be, proud of who they are and what they can do.

Ledford is retiring this year as an English department teacher from East Alton-Wood River Community High School, coming to the district in 1985.

“I encourage all of my students to get more training after high school,” she adds. “I hope they can choose a career that they enjoy.”

Ledford has taught speech and advanced communications, theater, vocabulary and all levels of English, and has also served as director and technical director for many theater productions.

The current production, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be her last show directing for the district but her first directing children, who auditioned from the East Alton Elementary and Wood River-Hartford school districts.

“These talented Munchkins have been good listeners, working very hard to do whatever I ask,” she said. “They are all pretty precious and talented.”

Before graduating from Collinsville High School in 1978, Ledford was active in her high school’s Spanish and debate clubs, honor society, being a pompon girl and an honor thespian, acting in six productions.

She went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1982, majoring in theater education and minoring in speech communications. Ledford continued her academic pursuits by earning a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Illinois.

In 1982, she completed her student teaching at Edwardsville High School. Afterward, she served as a substitute teacher for a year in Madison County, followed by a year of teaching in Missouri and directing such shows as “Up the Down Staircase” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The following year, she worked as a teacher in Jacksonville, Ill., where she got to direct the musical “South Pacific.”

After coming to EA-WR in 1985, Ledford took a break in 1994 from the drama department so she could get married and start a family of her own.

She came back to the drama department several years ago after her two daughters, Jessica and Julianne, and her son, Scott, had grown up to a point of self-sufficiency.

Noted by Ledford as one fun show at EA-WR she directed and choreographed was “Bye Bye Birdie.”

“I especially remember the adult staff members that played the drunken Shriners,” Ledford recalled.

She said she is thrilled to get the opportunity to direct “The Wizard of Oz” because she is a “big fan of the musical.”

“I remember waiting each year for the movie to be on TV,” she said. “When my children were little, our family would act out the show when we went camping.”

Ledford got a little bit of help in producing her last show after meeting with alums from EA-WR’s Class of 1969.

Alumna Sara Sladek helped organize a team of helpers who have been giving their time and money by assisting with building and painting the set and sewing and ironing costumes.

Sladek said they will also be helping with concessions, taking tickets and ushering the show.

“I’m very proud of my friends and classmates that have gone above and beyond over and over again,” said Sladek, adding that the Class of 1969 is also helping in other ways around the community, such as putting up flags at Woodland and Oakwood cemeteries during Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

“It’s been so fun working with all of them,” Ledford said of the Class of 1969’s involvement.

Ledford said one of her extra-special moments with “The Wizard of Oz” has been working with Chris Jones, the co-drama director at EA-WR; and Kyndal Benton Norton, a volunteer co-director.

“My high school drama director, Mark Nelson, influenced my career choice, and it’s rewarding to think that I may have encouraged their path as well,” she said.

Ledford added that EA-WR Superintendent John Pearson and two teachers, John Marshall and Jesse Daniels, will return to the school’s stage in “The Wizard of Oz,” respectively portraying the mayor of Munchkinland and two Winkie guards. The cast also includes two former EA-WR thespians, Josh Geil and Nathan Watsek.

“The Wizard of Oz” will run at East Alton-Wood River Community High School at 7 p.m. March 29 and April 1 and 2 p.m. April 2. Tickets are $5 in advance and are on sale in the high school’s main office. Tickets at the door are $8 or $6 for ages 2-12.

