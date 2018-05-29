Teachers encouraged to register for Swarovski Waterschool workshops

× Expand Swarovski Waterschool instructors demonstrate an aquifer model during a peer-teaching activity at an educator workshop.

GODFREY | The Swarovski Waterschool USA program is looking for fifth- through seventh-grade teachers (formal and nonformal educators) who want to educate their students about water and river systems and engage them in a community action project.

Participating teachers will attend one free two-day teacher workshop either June 25-26 or June 28-29, and receive funding for their classes to attend field trips, participate in stewardship activities and connect their students with their worldwide peers.

“Students will discover that there is nothing more relevant to our lives than learning about the water source that sustains us and how we impact that water source,” Swarovski Waterschool Educator Elizabeth Flotte said. “We will equip our students with this knowledge so that they may be inspired to pass it on to their communities. Best of all, you will have the opportunity to connect your class with students from another global Swarovski Waterschool program in Austria, Brazil, China, India, Thailand or Uganda.”

All formal and nonformal educators from Illinois and Missouri who can commit to leading students in a community engagement project during the academic year are welcome to register. Teams of educators from the same school are encouraged to attend.

However, priority will be given to educators teaching in districts immediately adjacent to the Mississippi or Illinois rivers in the following counties: Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Madison or St. Clair in Illinois; and St. Charles and St. Louis counties or St. Louis city in Missouri.

After attending one of the two-day workshops, teachers will receive a free educator toolkit, learning materials aligned to Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards, and other benefits such as professional development hours and access to funding and logistical support for stewardship projects and field trips, like bus and substitute teacher reimbursements.

Educators can register online. The registration deadline is June 17. For more information, contact NGRREC Swarovski Waterschool Coordinator Natalie Marioni at nmarioni@lc.edu.

