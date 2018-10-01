Teaching children healthy eating habits

× Expand James Harbaugh, 10, of Cottage Hills enjoys one of the snacks he prepared at Kids in the Kitchen along with his mother, Amanda.

Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem with Kids in the Kitchen, an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-10 how to prepare healthy snacks.

Kids in the Kitchen will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and teens to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

The theme for the event will be Pumpkins — Not Just for Carving, with pumpkin the featured flavor in various recipes.

Call (800) 392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child must have a caregiver with him or her.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program along with the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services staff.

