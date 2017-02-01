Team support

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Metro East Lutheran senior Adam Behrhorst is greeted by his teammates and Roxana players on Jan. 24 in a brief ceremony before the MELHS and Roxana boys’ basketball game. Behrhorst was diagnosed with cancer in November.

EDWARDSVILLE — Before getting ready to play the Roxana Shells in a home game on Jan. 24, the Metro East Lutheran boys’ basketball team gave a brief ceremony to honor Adam Behrhorst.

The senior is fighting cancer.

“We wanted to recognize him for his courage through this whole situation and continuing to trust in God as it moves forward and we want to recognize him for that,” athletics director Rob Stock said. “It was a great ceremony for him to see the support that he has throughout not only our community here at school, but throughout the whole community as well.”

Wearing a green sweatshirt and a ski cap, Behrhorst stood at the middle of the court with his parents, Mark and Linda, and was presented with a couple of gifts from the basketball team and a plaque. Then, he was greeted by the MELHS and Roxana players and all of the people at Thomas Hooks Gymnasium applauded.

“It was definitely a great, but sad moment,” senior JJ Schwarz said.

An hour later, the Knights pulled off a 59-36 win over Roxana to improve to 10-11. Behrhorst, who lives in Edwardsville, said he was glad he showed up at the game.

“(MELHS) Coach (Anthony) Smith has been supporting me, so I wanted to kind of support the team, too,” he said. “It’s good for me to leave the house and get out and do stuff.”

The victory has already given Behrhorst high hopes for his team as its season comes down to its final month.

“Hopefully, they’ll win regionals and go to sectionals and win sectionals and go to state,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll be there to support them and see how it all goes.”

Behrhorst, 18, was diagnosed with cancer in his right foot in November. He had surgery Jan. 26 to get his foot amputated.

He played 10 games a year ago but hasn’t played a game this season.

“My last open gym was in September,” he said. “I played over the summer and then it started hurting. I didn’t get to play all summer, then I came back for a little bit and then I got out of it, so I haven’t played basketball for a long time.”

Behrhorst said his foot was giving him pain for a couple of years before he was diagnosed with the disease.

“I finally went in (the doctor’s office) and got it looked at and it had stress fractures in it,” he said. “I was in a boot for a while and I stood off of it. I finally got better and I started playing again, but it was hurting me more. I went back and got it looked at. They thought I refractured it, so I had a hard cast on it for a couple of weeks and they took it off and looked at it. Nothing got better.”

Behrhorst found out he had a tumor in his foot after getting a bone biopsy.

“I started chemo and I went through two months of that and then they did some tests to see if I needed surgery,” he said. “They originally were planning to cut the bone out of my foot with the tumor and get me walking again and all of that, but it had spread to my foot. The chemo didn’t do anything.”

Behrhorst was happy with the support he got from his teammates and fans at the Knights’ game against Roxana. The players wore warmup T-shirts that said, “For Adam B,” and fans were holding up signs that said, “We Are With You Adam” and “#Team Adam is Team Strong.”

“It’s been incredible,” he said. “They made videos for me and were giving me all of these gifts and stuff. The support has been amazing. I can’t thank coach Smith enough for everything he has done for me and all of that. It’s been great.”

The Knights’ next game will be against Westminister on Feb. 1 at home. They have won seven of their last eight games after losing nine in a row.

Stock said the team is dedicating this season to Behrhorst.

“They’re definitely starting to play well,” he said. “I know they want to play for Adam as well. They’re continuing to build him up and be a presence for him in his life. They did a good job of that and the crowd did a good job of continuing to lift him up in prayer and be there for him and his family.”

