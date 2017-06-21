Technology in the classroom

EDWARDSVILLE — Summer means it’s time for children to head to the pool or their favorite ball fields. Thanks to a gift earlier this year from Amazon, more than 60 students age 5-14 will have an opportunity to hone their technology skills this summer through the Project Success program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis Center.

When the summer session starts in mid-June, students will be introduced to the Amazon donation — Kindle Fire tablets already loaded with programs and applications developed to enhance their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning.

Jesse Dixon, director of the University Services to ESL, said the gift of the 50 tablets in February was well-received, not only by children in the program but also by the faculty teaching the courses.

“The summer course will be their first opportunity to actually incorporate the use of the Kindles into the curriculum,” Dixon said. “They have worked on developing a curriculum that enhances the learning experience for the students.”

According to ESL faculty member Michael Palmer, the curriculum is designed to focus on key computer science skills while using specific exercises to reinforce the learning — designing games and mobile applications.

“All students will be introduced to beginner computer science theory and concepts,” Palmer said. “The expansion of that learning breaks into two different focuses based on the age of the students. The younger students will utilize a program call SCRATCHjr to construct simple animations and games. Older students will construct Android mobile apps through MIT’s App Inventor program (appinventor.mit.edu).”

For the younger students, the tablet will allow them to employ Lego block programming, which allows an easier access to coding the building programs. The Fire tablet will help the older students create a test environment for the mobile apps they develop through the App Inventor program.

Alyssa Tran of Amazon Edwardsville said Amazon was excited to provide the tablets to the East St. Louis Center and Project Success. “Kindles are an exceptional tool for teachers to access customized and advanced learning opportunities with STEM education by bringing technology into the classroom,” Tran said.

Amazon opened two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville in 2016, bringing more than 1,000 employment opportunities to the region. At that time, Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton identified the addition to the community’s commercial offerings a “much-needed employment opportunity for the talented workforce in the region.”

The two Amazon facilities in Edwardsville span more than 700,000 square feet each. One building handles larger items for Amazon, including big-screen televisions, and sports and outdoor equipment. The other building handles primarily smaller items for fulfillment of customer orders.

“Amazon is proud to give back to the communities where our associates live and work, and we are always looking for ways to give back locally to support education and youth,” Tran said. “We make contributions to the community in many ways — through donations to local nonprofits, employee volunteer efforts, and donation of Kindle tablets focused on education, especially STEM programs.”

The students of Project Success at the SIUE East St. Louis Center will use their Kindle tablets in just that way. The older students will use design-based learning to develop their own mobile app. The focus will be to design their own apps, personalize their design, and collaborate with other students to test their design.

Younger students will learn the foundation of programming by using programming blocks and discovering how they help to move characters, instruct movement and create actions.

Though all might well head to the pools or ball fields after class, it is clear that the students of Project Success at the SIUE East St. Louis Center will get a bit more out of their 2017 summer. Thanks to the gift from Amazon, they now have an new opportunity to learn hands-on how to develop their own programs and applications in the high-tech world in which they live.

