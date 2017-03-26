Teddy tale

× Expand Photo by Jason White (From left) Author Karen Kadell Childers presents a copy of “The Story of the Teddy Bear” to Janet Andrews, children’s librarian at the Alton Square Mall branch of Hayner Public Library. Childers’ first book tells the story of how the teddy bear got his name in a parable about the importance of helping others.

ALTON — Alton native Karen Kadell Childers has loved writing since the first time she put words to paper.

Now her literary passion has yielded Childers’ first published book, “The Story of the Teddy Bear.” It tells the story of a cub taken in by a menagerie of eagles, deer and donkeys after zookeepers capture the bear’s mother. God rewards the animals’ kindness toward the cub with the gift of flight for the eagles, speed and agility for the deer and a loud voice for the donkeys.

“I just think it tells a good story, and I’d kind of like to get the story out there to show that love and kindness does pay off,” Childers said.

Childers is donating the book to churches, and on March 16 she gave a copy to Hayner Public Library in downtown Alton and to the Alton Square Mall branch.

For years, Childers has written short stories, plays and poetry in her spare time from a three-decade career as a dental assistant. She even named her oldest son for the main character in one of her plays.

“I used to write for fun, and then after I’d write, I’d just throw my little stories away and my husband actually would dig everything out … and saved everything, and the family just kept after me to turn something in, and I finally did it,” she said.

The publisher, Fulton Books, called her the same week she submitted the story. She and the publisher worked on it for about a year and published the book in January.

She’s already working on her next children’s book, “Harry the Hairless Cat.”

Childers is a lifelong Alton resident whose father was an Alton firefighter. She married an Alton police officer and one of her two sons, both in their 30s, works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The book is dedicated to her 2-year-old granddaughter, Josie. The dedication names her husband, sons, daughter-in-law and mother.

“I wanted to make sure for a little keepsake in the dedication, even after I’m gone, that our little granddaughter would always have a piece of her family,” Childers said.

