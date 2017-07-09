Teeing it up for the state

The American Legion is playing host to a charitable golf tournament Aug. 5-6 to benefit the state of Illinois.

This is the third year state golf tournament chairman Gregg Alpers and partner Ron Swaim have provided the tournament, which will take place at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.

The tourney had been defunct for a while after previously being played at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Champaign.

“This is an old tournament that used to be held in Champaign and the gentlemen who chaired it passed away so it just kind of got dropped,” Swaim, a Godfrey resident, said. “Mr. Gregg Alpers from Danville called the state and they gave him permission to start this up again.”

It’s a 4-player scramble format with cost being $125 per person. That entry fee includes two days of golf, cart fees, a free American Legion polo shirt, a Saturday dinner and prize money for winners.

Last year the tournament raised more than $2,000 and contributed to 1,500 charities within Illinois. It also provided needed donations for veterans.

“Last year we donated money for two PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) service dogs and helped get them donated to two veterans,” Swaim said. “We donated a bicycle to a Korean veteran for exercise and donated to the boys and girls state, which is through the Legion that teaches kids how state and federal governments work. They elect their own government. Then we donate so much money to the Legion itself because they recognize over 1,500 charities and figured they would be more aware of where that money would get the best use.”

Swaim, a transplant to Godfrey from Danville, has seen support from local Legion posts. Bethalto American Legion Post 214, Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 and Collinsville American Legion Post 365 have all donated sponsorships to help run the tournament.

Because of those efforts, Swaim is looking to raise funds that will be dedicated to Metro East Legion posts.

“I’ve talked to my people in Danville and I’m going to come up with a foundation or something within this area so we can donate to this area hopefully this year,” Swaim said. “I want to get money down here because we’ve taken a lot of money donated to this tournament from this area in the three-year period.”

Golfers who are interested in playing the event can also enter a free 3-hole putting contest at Turtle Run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 with prizes available. Entrants can also take a free pontoon boat ride for a bald eagle sightseeing tour on Lake Vermilion. Spouses and significant others can also take rides for no additional fees. Beer and soft drinks will be available, too. Contact Greg Barrett at (217) 304-0636 for details and to reserve a space.

Players can also attend a free Danville Dans baseball game by identifying themselves as part of the tournament at the ticket gate. The game is the Dans vs. Quincy at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

Swaim said there have already been several Metro East teams that have committed to play in the tournament. The entry deadline is July 14. Late entries will be accepted if there are spots remaining. Those interested in playing can email ALStateGolf@gmail.com or call Alpers at (217) 274-3763.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter