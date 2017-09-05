Terror cotta

For former Alton businesswoman Brenda Barnett, Hurricane Harvey may have knocked the wind out of her sails temporarily, but as the saying goes, you can’t keep a good woman down.

“People here are saying that I cannot leave,” Barnett says with a lighthearted tone in her voice despite the tragedy she is facing. “I want to stay and rebuild. We are strong here.

“As John Lennon would say, ‘I’ll get by with a little help from my friends.’”

The founder of Mississippi Mud Pottery in Alton’s current shop, Potters on Cotter, made her home in Port Aransas on Mustang Island in Texas, placing the store directly in the path of Harvey’s wrath on Aug. 24. The roof was pulled from the building by winds topping 132 miles per hour, the highest ever recorded in Port Aransas.

Flooding also destroyed everything on the ground floor of the main building, along with the rear structure, which served as an Airbnb destination for travelers. In a matter of hours, Barnett saw her entire livelihood, along with her home, literally ripped from her grasp.

“I’ve been through tornadoes, but this Harvey is a mega disaster,” she says. “The multitude of volunteers helping here is overwhelming.

“People on the island here have been great. It is amazing to see the way neighbors are helping neighbors. Workers from FEMA here have been commenting that there is such a good attitude here.”

She says there is a strange dichotomy taking place, with people’s entire lives sitting in wet piles on the street in front of their homes and businesses, yet they are often more concerned with the plight of others.

“The restaurants here have been hit really hard, and yet they have been showing up and using generators to make meals for the volunteers and the people affected by the flooding,” she says. “The lighthearted atmosphere is making it a bit easier on everyone.”

Julia Marie Montez, who lives in Jacksonville, Fla., and has been friends with Barnett for decades, has started a Facebook fundraising campaign to help.

“I’ve known this amazing woman for 37 years,” Montez says. “I am honored to help in any way I can. Brenda’s creativity and kindness has reached decades into communities like her hometown of Alton, which she loves dearly, as well as Port Aransas.

“She is an amazing, creative, kind, and respected woman with her heart set on rebuilding her working studio, gallery and Airbnb (location).”

While moving to an island always comes with its own challenges and changes, Barnett could not have anticipated the wrench Mother Nature would throw when she relocated from Alton in 2006.

Brenda and then-husband, Ken, fired up a career from the trade they had learned and perfected throughout the 1970s, with Ken creating pottery and Brenda handling glaze and design. After operating pottery shops in Laguna Beach, Calif., as well as across the ocean in Australia, they returned to their hometown of Alton and opened Mississippi Mud Pottery on Central Avenue in 1983, later relocating to Broadway.

Until their retirement in 2006, the couple was heavily involved in the Alton community, working with other business leaders and helping plant the seeds for the current renaissance happening along Broadway, where the business they began still thrives.

Brenda carried that community involvement to her new home, and Potters on Cotter, opened in 2007, has provided a gift shop for the area, a haven for those wanting to learn the pottery craft, and a destination for weary travelers.

And then one of the wettest and most powerful tropical cyclones on record set Texas in its sights. Somehow, Ken Barnett’s nearby property was not damaged in the storm, and he has been assisting Brenda with cleanup and repairs.

Chad Nelson and Felicia Breen, the current owners of Mississippi Mud Pottery, are unable to make the trip but still wanted to be proactive and help, using social media to let Ken and Brenda’s many friends in the area know they are safe and about the fundraising effort.

“They have been like an extra set of parents for us,” Breen says. “She still owns our building, and I look for her to be back home one day.

“Some people may have the perception that she is really affluent, but that is not the case. They were always good at getting inexpensive properties and doing a lot of hard work themselves to fix them up. She lives a very modest lifestyle, and this was her entire livelihood. Especially for an artist, the idea of having to start over at this point in your life has got to be overwhelming.”

While waiting to learn what will be covered through insurance, Barnett is focused on cleaning up, moving back in, and using her pottery to once again make her community a little bit brighter, something needed now more than ever.

“Alton has always been so good to us and now they are helping from afar,” Barnett says. “They have always been there for me. As soon as I can get things together here, I will be coming home to visit.”

To donate, visit the Facebook page, drop off donations at Mississippi Mud Pottery, 310 E. Broadway, Alton; or send to Barnett directly at 413 E. Cotter Ave., Port Aransas, Texas, 78373.

DONATIONS:https://www.facebook.com/donate/133973313890416