Thank-A-Giver initiative under way at SIUE

Throughout February, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students in the organization Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow are joining hundreds of educational institutions worldwide to participate in Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month.

SIUE STAT is hosting a Thank-A-Giver social media-driven scavenger hunt across campus this month, representing the tangible impact donors have on the university. Additionally, STAT will host a weekly information table in the Morris University Center to raise awareness about the importance of private giving.

The organization will also hold a “Tanks for Thanks” day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the MUC where students can earn a tank top for filling out donor thank-you cards.

“It’s important for students to understand the value of our institutional supporters and express appreciation for the opportunities their donations have helped provide,” said Cathy Taylor, director of constituent relations. “The goal of this global program is to enhance student involvement and engage these future alumni in all areas of advancement, such as fundraising and alumni relations.”

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education and its CASE Affiliated Student Advancement Programs organize the global initiative. Institutions from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and more participate in the monthlong event by creating student activities thanking donors and raising awareness about the importance of giving back to their institutions while building community on campus.

For more information, contact Taylor at (618) 650-5176 or cattayl@siue.edu, or Julie Babington, director of annual giving, at (618) 650-2378 or jbabing@siue.edu.

