The Bank of Edwardsville awards scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE — Four Metro East high school seniors from were selected to receive college scholarships through The Bank of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program. Each will receive $2,000 per year for four years of education.

Kelly Bonk of Edwardsville High School, Emma Mattix-Wand of Marquette Catholic High School, Annie Maynard of Alton High School and Jill Ann Buettner of Belleville West High School were chosen as the 2017 scholarship recipients. They were selected from a large group of applicants based on their positive leadership and character in academic achievements and community activities.

“The Bank of Edwardsville established this scholarship program 17 years ago as a commitment to the education of our future leaders,” bank President and CEO Kevin Powers said. “We are very proud of the accomplishments of the students who were selected from this year’s impressive pool of applicants, and we look forward to watching them progress through college and enter the workforce. Congratulations to the students for all of their achievements thus far.”

The bank introduced its Community Scholarship Program in August 2000, pledging $1.3 million toward scholarships to be awarded over 30 years to graduating high school seniors. The Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation, which is governed by a board of local residents, administers the program with a selection committee that interviews the finalists and selects the final scholarship recipients.

As in years past, the committee evaluated the applicants on academic achievements, leadership and character exhibited both at school and in extracurricular activities. Selection criteria included leadership in community activities as well as the positive impact the students have had on others.

This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Kelly Bonk, Edwardsville High School: Bonk will attend the University of Denver, where she plans to study biology and pre-medicine. She is the daughter of Laurie and Alan Bonk.

Emma Mattix-Wand, Marquette Catholic High School: Mattix-Wand will attend Loyola University of Chicago, where she plans to study theater and musical theater. She is the daughter of Paula and Gerry Mattix-Wand.

Annie Maynard, Alton High School: Maynard will attend Illinois State University, where she plans to study accounting. She is the daughter of Kim and Jeff Maynard.

Jill Ann Buettner, Belleville West High School: Buettner will attend Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., where she plans to study elementary education with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Jo Ann and Michael Buettner.

The bank’s Community Scholarship Program was created as part of the American Bankers Association’s “Banks of Promise” effort, the banking industry’s pledge toward Colin Powell’s America’s Promise — Alliance for Youth. The bank has committed to America’s Promise by partnering with nonprofit organizations, athletes, mayors, governors, teachers, college professors and others to benefit youth through sponsorships and donations.

