The Beach Boys to perform summer concert in Alton

The Alton Amphitheater Commission has secured Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys for a July 29 two-hour performance at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11, at libertybankamphitheater.com, the Alton Visitor Center, Argosy Casino and through Metrotix outlets.

“The Amphitheater Commission has worked hard to secure a comparable act since learning of Huey Lewis’ health concerns and the cancellation of that event,” said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman. “This is a two-hour show starting at 7:30 p.m.”

“We cannot wait to host The Beach Boys this summer,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “This will be a great night on the Alton Riverfront.”

“Nearly 200 VIP tickets and more than 500 reserved tickets sold out for Huey Lewis in less than a week. When tickets for The Beach Boys go on sale, they will probably go quickly,” said Dan Herkert, amphitheater commissioner.

Since lead singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. They were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of America’s iconic band.

Additional events planned for the Alton riverfront include returning favorites Alton Food Truck Festival, Bikes and BBQ Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi, as well as the return of the Jazz and Wine Fest and Alton Expo. New to the schedule this year is Alton Little Theater’s production of “An Evening of Disney Magic” on Aug. 18 and Alison Krauss on Sept. 29.

